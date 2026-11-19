Colliers: Romania’s real estate investment volume posts strongest result since 2020
Across the six Central and Eastern European markets analysed by Colliers, real estate investment reached nearly EUR 8.8 billion in the first nine months of the year.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
Romania’s real estate investment market attracted EUR 691 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 64% compared with the same period last year and the strongest result for this interval since 2020, according to Colliers’ ”CEE Investment Scene Q1-Q3 2026” report.
Across the six Central and Eastern European markets analysed by Colliers, real estate investment reached nearly EUR 8.8 billion in the first nine months of the year, 22% more than in the same period of 2025.