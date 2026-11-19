Romania’s real estate investment market attracted EUR 691 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 64% compared with the same period last year and the strongest result for this interval since 2020, according to Colliers’ ”CEE Investment Scene Q1-Q3 2026” report.

Across the six Central and Eastern European markets analysed by Colliers, real estate investment reached nearly EUR 8.8 billion in the first nine months of the year, 22% more than in the same period of 2025.