Construction works in Romania up 16.8% y/y in Q3
Construction works volume gained momentum rapidly in Q2 and Q3 this year.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The volume of construction works completed in Romania rose by 16.8% y/y in the third quarter of the year and by 7.8% q/q in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the statistics office INS. The sector was thus one of the few contributors to the country's 2.1% q/q GDP growth in the quarter.
For the entire January-September period, construction works volume increased by 15.1% y/y.