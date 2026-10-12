Romania’s SMR project with NuScale hits deadlock as 80% of conditions are not met
Romanian nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) said that more than 80% of the conditions specified when it approved the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Doicești small modular reactor (SMR) project in February remain unmet. These include critical commitments assumed by US partner NuScale.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
This implies that the project as it was planned can not continue; the company said that it will reassess the SMR technologies and decide accordingly.
It concluded that there currently exist premises for the initiation of steps to update the SMR Implementation Strategy in Romania, “for which we continue to appreciate the openness of the American partners."