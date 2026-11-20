Romania’s Banca Transilvania Group reports consolidated net profit of RON 3.85 bln in first 9M 2026
At the individual level, Banca Transilvania recorded a net profit of RON 3.3 billion.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
The Banca Transilvania Financial Group (BVB: TLV) reported positive results in Q3 2026, with a consolidated net profit of RON 3.85 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 17.7% compared to the same period in 2025, according to a report published on Friday, November 20.
In the third quarter of 2026, the group's net profit amounted to RON 1.35 billion, up 4% compared to Q3 2025. The bank’s performance was supported by organic business growth and an expanding customer base.