The Banca Transilvania Financial Group (BVB: TLV) reported positive results in Q3 2026, with a consolidated net profit of RON 3.85 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 17.7% compared to the same period in 2025, according to a report published on Friday, November 20.

In the third quarter of 2026, the group's net profit amounted to RON 1.35 billion, up 4% compared to Q3 2025. The bank’s performance was supported by organic business growth and an expanding customer base.