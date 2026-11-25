Romania’s ruling party chief “optimistic” about 2027 budget plan before end-2026
“It's what I wish for, and I think this is achievable. I am optimistic from this point of view,” Sorin Grindeanu, president of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), said about the outlook of a 2027 budget plan approved by the executive and ideally lawmakers by the end of the year.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Not many details about the plan the Finance Ministry may have sketched after receiving inputs from the ministries, supposedly at the beginning of last week, surfaced, however.
The challenges are high and complicated by problematic economic growth and unexpected one-off expenditures such as the EUR 600 million owed to Pfizer and the EUR 1 billion owed to magistrates.