With uncertainty over how much in grants the European Commission will approve under the latest payment request, and ministries and local authorities submitting substantial additional funding demands, Nazare has opted to defer the second budget revision. The delay could, however, create cash-flow problems for some public institutions.

"As long as we do not know how much money is being reimbursed under request 6, I think it would be imprudent to proceed with the second budget rectification. (…) At least our recommendation is not to proceed until we have clear figures for request 6, because otherwise we would introduce even more uncertainty about the full-year budget execution," Nazare said at an event hosted by the National Bank of Romania, where a report on Romania’s competitiveness, developed under the coordination of former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta, was presented.