October loans, deposits show signs of currency substitution in Romania
Total private lending increased by 9.4% y/y to over RON 487 billion at the end of October, after the stock of loans denominated in lei rose by about 5% and those denominated in foreign currency by 19.5%, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
In real terms, the stock of non-government loans advanced by only 2.3% y/y. The lei component decreased by 1.9%, while the foreign currency component expressed in euros increased by 13.7%.
The stock of corporate loans denominated in foreign currency increased by 23% y/y, while those denominated in lei are still decreasing (-2.3% y/y).