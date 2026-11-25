While the country moves more or less in line with the fiscal consolidation path, the EC spotted excessive macroeconomic imbalances – and recommended an in-depth review for both EDP and Macroeconomic Imbalances Procedure (MIP) in spring 2027.

Notably, the non-compliance, a situation where the deviation from the net expenditure path exceeds 0.3% of GDP, is an intermediary state before material non-compliance: a more significant deviation faced this year by Hungary (high probability) or Bulgaria (medium probability).