EC recommends Romania take fiscal consolidation measures, but keeps EDP in abeyance
Romania will most likely comply with the deficit consolidation target set for this year under the European Commission's net expenditure growth (NEG) metric, but is at high risk of non-compliance in 2027, according to the Commission’s communication assessing national fiscal policies under the European Semester 2027 package released on November 24.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
While the country moves more or less in line with the fiscal consolidation path, the EC spotted excessive macroeconomic imbalances – and recommended an in-depth review for both EDP and Macroeconomic Imbalances Procedure (MIP) in spring 2027.
Notably, the non-compliance, a situation where the deviation from the net expenditure path exceeds 0.3% of GDP, is an intermediary state before material non-compliance: a more significant deviation faced this year by Hungary (high probability) or Bulgaria (medium probability).