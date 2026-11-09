The new production unit, with an investment of nearly RON 55 million (over EUR 10 million), was partly financed by a RON 28.3 million grant received under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), Economica.net reported.

The products manufactured at the new facility will include polypropylene woven sacks and polyethylene packaging products, such as bags and films, with a high content of recycled material.