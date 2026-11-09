Romania's Romcarbon opens new plastic recycling factory under RRF-backed EUR 10 mln project
Romcarbon Buzău (BVB: ROCE) announced that it has built a plastic recycling factory that will produce polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) packaging materials, such as foil and sacks.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The new production unit, with an investment of nearly RON 55 million (over EUR 10 million), was partly financed by a RON 28.3 million grant received under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), Economica.net reported.
The products manufactured at the new facility will include polypropylene woven sacks and polyethylene packaging products, such as bags and films, with a high content of recycled material.