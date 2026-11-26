Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), a major vertically integrated utility and energy infrastructure company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded normalized EBITDA of EUR 107 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 14% year-on-year, while normalized revenue increased by 6% to EUR 1.10 billion.

The performance was supported by a 50% increase in owned renewable electricity production, following the acquisition of the 158 MW Hungarian wind portfolio and the commissioning of new plants, alongside the contribution of an expanding regulated asset base.