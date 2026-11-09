The negative base effects prompted by the inflationary shock in July-August 2025, including the VAT rate hike, are dissipating, and annual readings will gradually improve during Q4. However, the real income shock has been regressive, with a visible impact on the structure of sales.

Food sales have followed a downward trend since the end of 2024, with the pattern particularly visible since August 2025. Notably, food sales did not increase alongside rising wages and consumer lending during 2024, but were sensitive to the decline in household incomes following the fiscal consolidation measures implemented since mid-2025.