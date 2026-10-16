Classiq, a leading company in quantum computing software, and Romania’s FreeYa Mind Campus announced the signing of a strategic commercial agreement to develop quantum application creation, education, and adoption capabilities for companies and public institutions at the campus's Quantum AI center in Iași.

Under the agreement cited by Economedia, FreeYa Mind Campus will provide access to Classiq's enterprise-grade quantum software platform, both on campus and throughout the Romanian ecosystem. The platform brings together Classiq's agentic AI interfaces, the high-level Qmod modeling language, circuit synthesis, and hardware-aware execution, helping researchers and corporate teams design optimized quantum applications faster.

“Our partnership with Classiq will connect the quantum hardware available on campus and through the cloud with a leading application development and education environment that can serve universities, companies, and public institutions. This will help Romania develop sustainable quantum skills and contribute to Europe's broader technological objectives,” said Cristian Berariu, founder and CEO of FreeYa Mind Campus.

The center was developed to provide on-site access to quantum hardware, including an IBM Quantum System Two. With this deal, the center is set to add Classiq's software, expertise, and training programs to further develop and expand quantum innovation and industrial applications.

The initiative will build on the FreeYa Mind Campus network, which comprises companies, research institutions, public sector organizations, and academic partners, including more than 12 partner universities. The center will be open to government organizations and participants in programs funded by the European Union.

Classiq will also contribute to expanding the center's training programs, from introductory quantum computing courses to high-level modeling and advanced algorithm design.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the campus team, Classiq will connect quantum innovation to practical industrial applications.

The campus will provide university curricula, specialist training, introductory programs for companies, advanced application development, and resources for Classiq certification. To support customer relations, project delivery, and application deployment, Classiq will establish its regional headquarters in Romania at FreeYa Mind Campus.

“Europe's quantum ambitions depend on combining high-performance software with advanced hardware. Building on the success of FreeYa Mind Campus, we are bringing these components together, with Classiq providing the scalable software foundation that will enable universities, companies, and public institutions to develop quantum applications. This partnership accelerates ecosystem development and creates a clear path from business and research challenges to executable quantum solutions,” said Regev Yativ, CRO of Classiq.

The agreement with the Iasi campus is part of Classiq's expanding work with organizations developing large-scale quantum hardware and software centers, application hubs, and local technology infrastructure. It follows Classiq's partnership with TEA TEK to create a quantum computing hub in Naples and its collaboration with QAI to launch a local Quantum-as-a-Service offering in South Korea, a first of its kind.

The initiative enables the campus to support its own hardware strategy while introducing a model for developing quantum skills. The hardware provides the computing infrastructure, while Classiq's software component enables researchers, experts from various fields, and developers to learn, create, optimize, and execute applications.

Named a “Next Big Thing in Tech” by Fast Company, Classiq is backed by leading global investors and works with quantum cloud service providers, hyperscalers, and quantum hardware companies.