Report: Bucharest ranks fifth in Central and Eastern Europe for hotel expansion interest
Tourist arrivals and overnight stays in the Romanian capital have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but financing and permitting remain hurdles for new hotels.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Bucharest ranks fifth among Central and Eastern European cities that hotel operators are considering for expansion, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s European Hotel Operator Compass 2026. Some 61% of surveyed operators active in the region expressed interest in the Romanian capital.
About 19% reported very high interest in expanding in Bucharest, a similar share had high interest, and 22% reported moderate interest.