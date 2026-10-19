Romania’s public deficit widens slightly in Q3, but remains moderate in January-September
The general government budget deficit contracted by 23% y/y to RON 78.5 billion (EUR 14.7 billion) in January-September, accounting for 3.8% of GDP, down from 5.3% of GDP in the same period of 2025.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
Preliminary data discussed at a government meeting on October 16 indicated a slight deterioration in budget execution in Q3, but this does not put the full-year deficit target of 6.2% of GDP at risk, Economica.net reported. This is 1.45 percentage points (pp) below the 7.65% recorded in 2025.
Revenues increased by 11.8% y/y to RON 523 billion, rising from 24.2% to 25.4% of GDP. Revenues from the national budget increased by 9.3% y/y, from 22.4% to 23.0% of GDP, marking a small real increase.