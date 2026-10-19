Preliminary data discussed at a government meeting on October 16 indicated a slight deterioration in budget execution in Q3, but this does not put the full-year deficit target of 6.2% of GDP at risk, Economica.net reported. This is 1.45 percentage points (pp) below the 7.65% recorded in 2025.

Revenues increased by 11.8% y/y to RON 523 billion, rising from 24.2% to 25.4% of GDP. Revenues from the national budget increased by 9.3% y/y, from 22.4% to 23.0% of GDP, marking a small real increase.