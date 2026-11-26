Romania’s FinMin warns credible 2027 budget essential for EC's next assessment under EDP
Romania must avoid introducing new permanent expenditure without permanent sources of financing in its 2027 budget if it wants a positive assessment from the European Commission next spring, finance minister Alexandru Nazare commented in a Facebook post on November 25, in response to EC’s European Semester package published the day before.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Nazare said the Commission’s decision to keep Romania’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) in abeyance recognised the progress made in fiscal consolidation but did not mean the procedure had been closed or that budgetary discipline could be relaxed.
“The procedure is maintained in suspension, with no new procedural steps at this stage. It is a recognition of progress, not a closure of the procedure, and no reason for relaxing budgetary discipline,” the minister said in a Facebook post, as reported by G4media.ro.