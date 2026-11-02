Romania’s public debt cost as per Fidelis issues stays steady but high in November
The yields offered by Romania’s Treasury on government bonds sold to households under the Fidelis programme in November will remain at October’s levels, following an increase after a steady decline since April.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Romanian government will thus pay 6.6% on two-year bonds, which covers inflation at least over the coming year, Profit.ro reported.
Erste Group recently revised its year-end inflation forecasts to 7.0% for 2026 and 3.8% for 2027, compared with the National Bank of Romania’s inflation target of 2.5%. The monetary policy rate currently stands at 6.5%, with the deposit facility rate at 5.5% and the Lombard rate at 7.5%.