The Romanian government will thus pay 6.6% on two-year bonds, which covers inflation at least over the coming year, Profit.ro reported.

Erste Group recently revised its year-end inflation forecasts to 7.0% for 2026 and 3.8% for 2027, compared with the National Bank of Romania’s inflation target of 2.5%. The monetary policy rate currently stands at 6.5%, with the deposit facility rate at 5.5% and the Lombard rate at 7.5%.