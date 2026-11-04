Romania’s PMI falls back into contractionary territory in October
The BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.7 in October, down from 50.9 in September, ending a three-month streak of expansion, according to Erste Group Research.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The brief return to expansionary territory has yet to translate into actual production, which posted negative annual growth rates in each of the first ten months of the year.
The renewed contraction in October was driven mainly by lower new orders and output. New export orders also fell, suggesting that both domestic and external demand weakened during the month.