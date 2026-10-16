Romania's Nuclearelectrica slashes 2026 profit target by 43% assuming it resumes operations on November 1
State-owned company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, has developed a draft rectification of the 2026 revenue and expenditure budget based on the hope that the plant can be restarted from November 1.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Thus, SNN estimated a reduction of 18.4% (over RON 991 million) in revenues from sold production, compared to the approved budget, caused by the unplanned shutdowns of the two reactors during 2026, which determined a decrease of over 25% (2,337 GWh) in the production forecast for the current year, from 9,080 to 6,743 GWh, Profit.ro reported.
Compared to the current budget, SNN estimated a decrease of almost RON 1 billion in gross profit, from RON 2.4 billion to RON 1.404 billion, and of almost RON 900 million in net profit, from RON 2.064 billion to RON 1.177 billion.