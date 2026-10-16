Thus, SNN estimated a reduction of 18.4% (over RON 991 million) in revenues from sold production, compared to the approved budget, caused by the unplanned shutdowns of the two reactors during 2026, which determined a decrease of over 25% (2,337 GWh) in the production forecast for the current year, from 9,080 to 6,743 GWh, Profit.ro reported.

Compared to the current budget, SNN estimated a decrease of almost RON 1 billion in gross profit, from RON 2.4 billion to RON 1.404 billion, and of almost RON 900 million in net profit, from RON 2.064 billion to RON 1.177 billion.