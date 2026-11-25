The financial rating agency Fitch Ratings has reconfirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Banca Transilvania (BVB: BT), Romania's largest banking group, at "BBB," keeping the bank in the investment-grade category, with a negative outlook.

According to a statement sent on Tuesday, November 24, by Banca Transilvania, the agency also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at "bbb-" and its senior non-preferred debt rating at "BBB-".