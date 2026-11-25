Fitch reconfirms rating of Romania’s Banca Transilvania at BBB with negative outlook
Fitch highlighted BT's strong capitalization, its ability to generate capital, stable funding sources, and prudent risk management.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The financial rating agency Fitch Ratings has reconfirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Banca Transilvania (BVB: BT), Romania's largest banking group, at "BBB," keeping the bank in the investment-grade category, with a negative outlook.
According to a statement sent on Tuesday, November 24, by Banca Transilvania, the agency also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at "bbb-" and its senior non-preferred debt rating at "BBB-".