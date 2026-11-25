Nala Renewables inaugurates 99.2 MW wind farm in Romania
The Green Breeze wind farm in Galați County is the London-based developer’s first project in Romania and the largest it has taken from development into operation.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Nala Renewables announced that it inaugurated its 99.2 MW Green Breeze wind farm in Romania’s Galați County on Tuesday, November 24. The 16-turbine facility will supply Apple with renewable electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement, the developer said.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Giles Portman, British Ambassador to Romania, alongside representatives from national and local government, industry stakeholders, project partners, and members of the local community.