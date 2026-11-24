Romanian energy group Electrica announced that it signed a superficies agreement with Liberty Galați for the development of renewable generation and storage facilities with a potential capacity of up to 500 MW. The contract grants Electrica building and operating rights over approximately 240 hectares within the Galați steelworks for 25 years.

The agreement, signed on Monday, November 23, represents the first implementation step under a memorandum concluded by the two companies in February 2026.