Romania’s Nuclearelectrica posts loss in Q3 on Cernavoda NPP shutdown
Nuclear power group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) reported a consolidated net loss of RON 32 million (EUR 6 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of RON 750 million (EUR 140 million) in Q3 2025, after low water levels on the Danube forced both reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP) to shut down at the end of July and in mid-August, respectively.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The impact of the shutdown is expected to extend into Q4, as the two reactors were only recently brought back online, in November.
The group's revenues fell by 53.5% y/y to RON 669 million (EUR 125 million) in Q3. Electricity delivered to the grid decreased by 65.1% to 934 GWh.