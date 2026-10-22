The additional tax on oil and gas companies (ICAS) is also likely to remain in some form, given the sector’s exceptional profits, which the government considers a potential source of additional revenue, according to information obtained by Profit.ro. By contrast, the tax on special constructions, commonly known as the “pole tax”, is expected to expire as scheduled on January 1, 2027.

The banking sector’s additional turnover tax is currently due to expire on December 31, 2026. Although its elimination has been discussed previously, the tax was retained and significantly increased in the summer of 2025.