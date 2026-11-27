Romanian Social Democrat leader accuses former government of leaving unpaid bills and commitments worth 2.5% of GDP
Antena 3, citing a document leaked from the Finance Ministry, in a show with Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu, claimed that the former government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan (of which PSD has been a senior partner until May 2026) left almost RON 50 billion, or nearly EUR 10 billion (2.5% of GDP), in unpaid invoices and commitments with no financing sources included in the budget plan.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The Finance Ministry's draft [of the detailed budget execution], dated November 24, showed that RON 47.6 billion represents expenses and obligations “without sufficient funding,” of which RON 19.1 billion are “firm payments [overdue claims?]”, according to Antena 3 CNN. PSD president Sorin Grindeanu warned that, under these conditions, “it will be extremely difficult for Romania to end the year within the deficit target.”
"We are close to impossible," he told Antena 3 CNN.