The Finance Ministry's draft [of the detailed budget execution], dated November 24, showed that RON 47.6 billion represents expenses and obligations “without sufficient funding,” of which RON 19.1 billion are “firm payments [overdue claims?]”, according to Antena 3 CNN. PSD president Sorin Grindeanu warned that, under these conditions, “it will be extremely difficult for Romania to end the year within the deficit target.”

"We are close to impossible," he told Antena 3 CNN.