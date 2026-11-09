Romania’s national carrier TAROM ranked last in AirAdvisor 2026 airline ranking
The most striking finding of the analysis was the difference in the rate at which claims escalate into legal proceedings.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
TAROM, Romania’s ailing national carrier, placed last in a ranking grading how different airlines answer compensation claims.
AirAdvisor analyzed 68,283 compensation claims submitted between January and June 2026 to determine which airlines are the easiest and hardest to obtain compensation from.