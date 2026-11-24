Romania’s largest chemical producer Chimcomplex requests concordat proceedings
A preventive concordat is a restructuring procedure through which a company facing financial difficulties attempts to avoid insolvency.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Chimcomplex, Romania’s largest chemical producer, requested the opening of preventive concordat proceedings at the Bacău Tribunal on Friday, November 20.
A preventive concordat is a restructuring procedure through which a company facing financial difficulties attempts to avoid insolvency. During the concordat, the company negotiates a restructuring and debt repayment plan with its creditors while being able to continue its operations.