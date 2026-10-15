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Romania’s industrial and logistics leasing falls 30% after record year - report
Demand remained above pre-pandemic levels as new infrastructure began shifting logistics activity beyond the market’s traditional hubs, according to Colliers.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Industrial and logistics leasing transactions in Romania totaled approximately 450,000 sqm in the first nine months of 2026, down around 30% from the same period last year. Despite the decline, activity remained close to the 10-year average and more than 40% above the 2017-2019 average.
“It is important to put these figures in the context of 2025, which was a record year for Romania, with almost one million sqm of reported leasing transactions,” said Victor Coșconel, partner and head of leasing for office and industrial agencies at Colliers.