Romania prolongs price markup cap for basic food for six months
The government approved in its meeting on Thursday, November 26, an emergency ordinance extending until June 30, 2027, the measure capping commercial additives to basic food products, in the context of pressure on prices generated by electricity and fuel costs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Through the same regulatory act, the executive extended for another year, until December 31, 2027, the licensing mechanism for imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, Ziarul Financiar reported.
The measure to limit commercial additives to basic foods, introduced in 2023 by GEO no. 67/2023, does not involve setting a final shelf price or imposing quantitative restrictions.