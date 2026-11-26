European Commission mission to discuss Romania’s budget constraints in Bucharest
A technical mission from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN) is due to visit Bucharest on November 26 to discuss Romania’s economic projections and budgetary adjustment plans, finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The talks will focus partly on the country’s fiscal constraints as public debt has exceeded 60% of gross domestic product. Romania’s public debt ratio, which remains subject to revision, stood at 61.1% of GDP at the end of August, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.
The discussions will also address the projections underpinning next year’s budget and the credibility of the measures planned to reduce the deficit.