DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood companies in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, closed the first nine months of 2026 with a turnover of over RON 137 million, EBITDA of approximately RON 61 million, and a net profit of over RON 30 million, the latter down 43% year-on-year.

The financial results reflect the impact of lower milk prices, according to the company press release. Milk deliveries increased by 15% year-on-year. However, the decline in the average milk selling price compared to the same period in 2025 led to a 13% decrease in turnover, despite higher sales volumes.