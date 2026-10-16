However, the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio declined to 5.1% over the period, based on the latest annual GDP data available, from 5.2% in the same period last year.

Foreign direct investment inflows contracted to EUR 2.1 billion over the period, from EUR 5.7 billion in the same period last year. On the positive side, equity investments amounted to EUR 2.2 billion, partly offset by net repayments of intra-group loans.