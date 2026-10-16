Romania’s current account deficit widens by 5% y/y in January-August, but deficit-to-GDP ratio eases
The current account deficit widened by 5% y/y to EUR 19.925 billion in January-August 2026, amid higher net imports of goods and net outflows of secondary income (transfers), partly offset by stronger exports of IT&C and transport services.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
However, the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio declined to 5.1% over the period, based on the latest annual GDP data available, from 5.2% in the same period last year.
Foreign direct investment inflows contracted to EUR 2.1 billion over the period, from EUR 5.7 billion in the same period last year. On the positive side, equity investments amounted to EUR 2.2 billion, partly offset by net repayments of intra-group loans.