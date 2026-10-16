BMF GRUP, a local entrepreneurial group founded in 2011, announced that it acquired ENGIE Building Solutions from ENGIE Servicii, a company owned by ENGIE Romania. The transaction was completed on October 15 following approval from the Competition Council, while its financial terms were not disclosed.

ENGIE Building Solutions provides integrated technical management and energy services for industrial and commercial properties and office buildings. Its activities include technical maintenance and energy management, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects.