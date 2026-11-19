Airbus leases 18,000 sqm facility at CTPark Brașov in Romania
Airbus will use the energy-efficient facility at CTPark Brașov for warehousing and logistics activities that enhance its operations.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
CTP, the developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate, has signed a new lease with aircraft manufacturer Airbus for an 18,000 sqm Build-To-Suit facility at CTPark Brașov in Romania.
The deal brings the aerospace company to CTP’s expanding business park community in Romania, while demonstrating CTPark Brașov “attractive strategic position for leading international companies,” the developer said.