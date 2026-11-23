Leroy Merlin opens first Bistrița store following EUR 11.6 mln investment
The new unit employs 85 people and brings the home improvement retailer’s Romanian network to 27 stores across 18 cities.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Leroy Merlin announced the opening of its first store in Romania’s Bistrița-Năsăud County following an investment of approximately EUR 11.6 million. The unit is located in Bistrița and employs 85 people.
The investment included EUR 8.5 million for construction and EUR 3.1 million for fitting out and equipping the store, the company said.