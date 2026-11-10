Romania’s air carrier Tarom remains optimistic but needs private money to survive
Tarom will definitely not cease to exist next year, its general manager, Cristian Anghel, assured passengers, urging them to buy tickets with confidence.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
However, the airline has yet to prepare its revised restructuring plan, which Romania hopes to submit to the European Commission by the end of December. The government is seeking an extension of the restructuring deadline, without increasing the volume of state aid already approved.
Under the current terms, Tarom was expected to become profitable this year; otherwise, it would have to repay the state aid.