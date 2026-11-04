In the first ten months of the year, 109,326 new cars were registered in Romania, down 10.1% from the same period in 2025, en route to reversing this year the advance accumulated during the past two years: a 3.8% advance in 2025 and a 4.5% in 2024.

With Dacia electrifying its range and Toyota ranking as the second-largest brand on the market, hybrid cars accounted for more than half of new car registrations this year.

ACAROM data also showed that, this year, Romanians registered 62,059 cars with hybrid propulsion systems (+3.8%), 18,475 petrol-powered cars (-34.9%), 13,078 vehicles powered by petrol and LPG (-20.2%), 9,384 fully electric cars (+45.6%) and 6,330 diesel cars (-40.3%).

The best-selling brands in the first ten months were, in order, Dacia (22,633 units), Toyota (12,158 units), Škoda (8,726 units), Volkswagen (7,704 units), Renault (5,201 units), BYD (4,969 units), Mercedes-Benz (4,426 units), Ford (4,363 units), Hyundai (4,192 units) and BMW (3,838 units).

In the second-hand car market, registrations of used vehicles brought into Romania for the first time reached 27,216 units in October, down 23.8% compared with October 2025.

Cumulatively, between January and October, 254,323 second-hand cars were registered in Romania, down 14.8% from the same ten-month period in 2025.