Beyond Dracula, a Romanian company specializing in customised travel experiences for international visitors, announced on Thursday, October 22, that it will allocate 1% of its gross revenue generated from completed trips to the Via Transilvanica project.

Launched under the concept “The Journey Goes Both Ways,” the initiative represents an open-ended commitment from the company. The money will go to the Tășuleasa Social NGO, which manages the Via Transilvania project.

The decision comes as the company expects the value of trips sold and completed in 2026 to exceed EUR 1.5 million. The contribution is calculated based on the company’s gross revenue, rather than profit or amounts eligible for tax deductions. The first financial contribution to Tășuleasa Social for the Via Transilvanica project has already been made and represents 1% of the total value of trips completed through June 30, 2026.

Approximately 67% of the company’s clients come from the United States, 16% from Europe, primarily the United Kingdom, and 13% from South America.

“We want to make a tangible contribution to preserving and developing what makes this country special. Via Transilvanica represents exactly this vision: a project that highlights nature, local culture and communities while creating opportunities for the people and places along its route,” said Raluca Spiac, Managing Partner, Beyond Dracula.

The company chose Via Transilvanica because of its natural landscapes, the richness of its cultural heritage, and local traditions.

The financial contributions made by Beyond Dracula are not earmarked for specific segments or activities, giving the Tășuleasa Social team the freedom to allocate the resources according to the priorities of the Via Transilvanica project.

The partnership goes beyond the financial contribution. Beyond Dracula is developing travel experiences that will include sections of Via Transilvanica, particularly in the Brașov and Biertan areas, tailored to international travellers.

At the same time, the Beyond Dracula team has set itself the goal of completing the entire approximately 1,600-kilometre route over the next three years, to experience first-hand the places, communities and experiences that Via Transilvanica has to offer.