Romanian financial investment company EVERGENT Investments Group (BVB: EVER) registered a net result of RON 463.55 million, comprising RON 226.70 million in net profit and RON 236.85 million net gain from the sale of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, in the first 9 months of 2026.

Compared to the first nine months of 2025, the value is 74% higher, a new record for the company.