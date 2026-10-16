Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced on Friday, October 16, that it has appointed Cătălin Jalobă as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will take office on December 17.

In this role, Jalobă will lead the group’s finance function, including financial strategy and planning, accounting and reporting, treasury and financing, cost control, taxation and investor relations.

“We are pleased to welcome Cătălin Jalobă to One United Properties. His experience in real estate financing, investment and valuation will strengthen the Group’s financial leadership at an important stage in its development. He brings investment discipline, strong relationships with financial institutions and a clear understanding of the cost of capital,” said Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Căpitanu, Co-CEOs of One United Properties.

Jalobă brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate financing, investment, valuation, and development. Since 2017, he has been Head of Real Estate Finance at Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Group. He has structured and executed real estate financing transactions exceeding EUR 2.3 billion, coordinated syndicated lending involving European banks, and overseen financing structures, lender relationships, and portfolio Monitoring.

From 2014 to 2017, Jalobă was Head of Valuation Advisory and Business Development at JLL, where he oversaw valuation and analysis activities exceeding EUR 4.5 billion annually and advised on institutional real estate portfolios.

From 2010 to 2014, he served as General Manager of Price Invest, focusing on valuation, bank advisory, and restructuring. Earlier in his career, he held roles as Expansion Manager at OBI Romania, Country Manager at Arco Capital, and Real Estate Appraiser and Consultant at CBRE.

“I’ve sat on every side of the real estate table, and it changed the way I see a project. I see it through the eyes of everyone who believes in it: the families who will live there, the teams who build it, the banks that finance it, and the investors who back it. And I learned one simple truth: capital follows trust, and trust is earned every single day. That’s what drew me to One United Properties,” said Cătălin Jalobă.

Jalobă holds an Executive MBA from Maastricht School of Management and has an academic background in law and economics. He is an ANEVAR-qualified valuer and a former board member of RICS Romania.

He will succeed Cosmin Samoilă, who is leaving the role to focus on new professional projects.