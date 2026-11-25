Romanian angel investor network Bravva Angels names Raluca Negrea CEO
The network aims to double the volume of investments made by its members in 2027 after backing 10 startups this year.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romanian angel investor network Bravva Angels announced that it appointed Raluca Negrea as CEO for a two-year term starting December 1. Founder Ilinca Păun will remain the majority shareholder, a partner, and a board member, focusing on long-term strategy.
Raluca Negrea, already a partner at Bravva Angels, is also becoming a shareholder, as is fellow investor Cristi Tudorescu. Both have been members since the network’s first year.