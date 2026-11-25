Romanian angel investor network Bravva Angels announced that it appointed Raluca Negrea as CEO for a two-year term starting December 1. Founder Ilinca Păun will remain the majority shareholder, a partner, and a board member, focusing on long-term strategy.

Raluca Negrea, already a partner at Bravva Angels, is also becoming a shareholder, as is fellow investor Cristi Tudorescu. Both have been members since the network’s first year.