Romanian railway company CFR seeks contractors for EUR 750 mln in maintenance works
National railway infrastructure company CFR has launched a tender with a maximum estimated value of RON 4.09 billion (EUR 750 million), excluding VAT, for railway infrastructure maintenance works across seven regional branches over four years.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The works aim to improve traffic safety and eliminate speed restrictions on railway infrastructure sections within the seven regions.
According to the announcement published on Monday, October 19, in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), the procedure is divided into seven lots, corresponding to the Bucharest, Craiova, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Galați and Constanța regions, Economica.net reported.