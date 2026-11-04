Romanian PM hopes Cernavodă nuclear power plant may resume operations within days as Danube level rises
Resuming electricity production at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant may be "a matter of days", as an improved flow of the Danube has been observed following recent rains, prime minister Luca Niculescu said in an interview on November 3, amid expectations of higher Danube levels after several days of rainfall.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
"I hope we will have good news in a few days. I am in dialogue with both the Minister (of Energy, ed.) and the director of Nuclearelectrica. Yes, we are in November, it is raining, as we have seen for a few days, the flow is starting to be a little better, and we will see when it will be restarted, but I hope it will be a matter of days," the head of government said on TVR, as reported by Profit.ro.
The government extended by one month, until the end of November, the special regime under which electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica can take measures to balance the system if needed.
However, the company said production at one of its two reactors may resume around the middle of the month.
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