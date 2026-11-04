"I hope we will have good news in a few days. I am in dialogue with both the Minister (of Energy, ed.) and the director of Nuclearelectrica. Yes, we are in November, it is raining, as we have seen for a few days, the flow is starting to be a little better, and we will see when it will be restarted, but I hope it will be a matter of days," the head of government said on TVR, as reported by Profit.ro.

The government extended by one month, until the end of November, the special regime under which electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica can take measures to balance the system if needed.

However, the company said production at one of its two reactors may resume around the middle of the month.