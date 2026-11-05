Of the EUR 6.4 billion in net disbursements associated with the two requests, Romania has met the milestones required for EUR 3.0 billion, while the remaining EUR 3.4 billion is at risk of suspension, Economica.net reported.

At this stage of RRF implementation, funds that are not secured through the required milestones are nearly lost, as the programme ends at the end of the year and there is no additional time available for further requests or extensions.