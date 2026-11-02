Romanian minister defers talks on public sector pay law until 2027
Talks on a new pay law for the public sector, a missed RRF milestone and a project that has been delayed for years, will resume in 2027, Romanian labour minister Florin Manole announced.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania missed the deadline for adopting a new pay system for the public sector, losing a EUR 770 million grant under the RRF.
When he resigned in April this year, Manole had not left behind a draft law, while the Social Democrats rejected the version drawn up by interim minister Dragoș Pîslaru.