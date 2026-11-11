Romanian local-producer platform Hambar secures EUR 250,000 seed investment
The recently launched marketplace will use the financing from Vest Ventures to develop its technology, expand its team, and reach more customers.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Hambar, the online platform connecting local producers with consumers, announced that it secured a EUR 250,000 seed investment from regional venture capital fund Vest Ventures. The agreement was signed on October 29, shortly after the platform launched in Romania.
The financing will support the development of Hambar’s technology, expansion of its team, and acceleration of its go-to-market strategy.