Romanians placed roughly USD 40 to 50 million in orders for shares in Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), the company behind the Claude AI model, after its IPO last week, which outshone the trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.

Clients of BT Capital Partners, the largest broker on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), traded USD 4.3 million worth of Anthropic shares in the first two days after the company's Nasdaq debut, on Thursday and Friday, according to data provided by BT CP to Ziarul Financiar.