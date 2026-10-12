VoicePatrol, a startup that developed an AI-powered voice moderation technology enabling gaming studios to detect and address extreme voice-chat toxicity, has raised USD 3.4 million in an investment led by GapMinder, a venture capital firm investing in technology startups from Romania and Eastern Europe. The VC is investing alongside Impact Ventures, Ollin Ventures, and The Build Fund.

The investment will support VoicePatrol’s global expansion and the development of its AI-powered voice moderation technology.

VoicePatrol’s approach starts by showing gaming studios the true scale of severe toxicity in their voice chat. Through a free two-week audit based on live monitoring and flagging of public lobbies, the company reveals the gap between the incidents studios already know about and those that go undetected. VoicePatrol cuts severe toxicity by 55%-75% within three weeks, while reducing moderation costs by 30%-70% and expanding coverage to 100% of public lobbies, it said.

The company, co-founded by Matei Trebien and Cătălin Cășuneanu, works with gaming businesses ranging from independent studios to AAA developers, across PC, console, and VR platforms.

“Gaming is a USD 213.9 billion global industry, and as multiplayer experiences continue to scale, player safety is becoming a critical challenge for game developers and platforms. VoicePatrol is solving this problem at the infrastructure level, using AI to detect extreme toxicity in real time and take action within 5 seconds. We invested because Matei and the VoicePatrol team have built a technology that addresses a real pain point at massive scale. And we believe live voice moderation will become an essential part of the multiplayer gaming stack,” Robert Herscovici, Investment Director at GapMinder VC, said.

“I was a teenager who used bad language in video games too. Because, come on, it’s fun. But there’s a difference between that and being genuinely insufferable. Or an actual predator. Studios hire us to find those people. We have three rules. First, we monitor public lobbies only. Second, there are no automatic kicks or bans; those decisions should be made manually after human review. Third, audio is deleted after processing, except in the most severe cases, where it can be retained as evidence,” Matei Trebien, CEO and Co-Founder of VoicePatrol, explains.

“The machine-learning challenge is really twofold. We need to leave normal banter and competitive trash talk alone, and that requires a deep understanding of gaming context, not just simple keyword matching. Then we need to run everything fast and cheaply on our own AWS infrastructure, without third-party API calls adding latency and cost. If we do this well, games simply become more fun,” he added.