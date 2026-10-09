Siena, a startup founded by Romanians Andrei Negrău (co-founder and CEO) and Lisa Popovici (co-founder and CMO) in 2022, has raised USD 17 million in a Series A funding round led by York IE, with participation from Joyance Ventures and existing investors Aglaé Ventures and Sierra Ventures.

With the latest inflow, the company reached total funding of USD 29.7 million, according to Profit.ro.

Siena will use the new capital to develop more autonomous agents and expand the infrastructure through which brands interact with customers and grow their revenue.

The startup started with an AI-based customer service agent and is now expanding its platform to create a common information layer for agents that interact with customers, internal agents, and human teams.

In 2023, the company announced that it had secured USD 4.7 million in funding from a group of investors, including Sierra Ventures, Parri Passu Ventures, SpaceStation Investments, Village Global, The Council, and OpenSky Ventures.

Siena works with dozens of e-commerce brands in sectors such as beauty, health, nutrition, beverages, and fashion.

For example, Eskiin’s Social Agent lifted weekly comment engagement by 50% and freed up 15 hours a week for its social lead. Coterie turned a customer-analysis project that used to take weeks into a ten-minute query with Ask Siena. At SPANX, Siena Intelligence traced a spike in shipping complaints to a single carrier issue affecting nearly every delivery in one region, helping the team pinpoint the fix quickly, according to BusinessWire.

“Brands use Siena to help customers buy and guide decisions across the business. When an agent learns why someone buys or leaves, that understanding should travel with the customer and reach the people running the brand. The same understanding that helps an agent resolve a conversation can help a founder decide what to build next. Our ambition is for agents to manage the entire customer journey with that context," said Andrei Negrau, cofounder and CEO of Siena.