eYou, the European platform co-founded by Jasseem Allybokus and Grégoire Vigroux, has become one of the first nine recipients of the Trusted European Platforms (TEPs) label, awarded through an initiative led by Europe MédiaLab (formerly Fondation Euractiv).

Selected in the European Challengers category, eYou is among nine platforms from seven European countries recognised for their commitment to trust, European values and international growth potential.

A European challenger gaining momentum

Launched on May 5, 2026, eYou has attracted more than 130,000 registered users across over 160 countries, entirely through organic growth. Its mission is to offer a European alternative to dominant American and Chinese social media platforms, built around greater transparency and user empowerment.

"Europe doesn't need another Facebook. It needs something better. We built eYou around a simple conviction: people should have more control over what they see, what they share and how they interact online. Technology should empower users, not manipulate their attention. > > The Trusted European Platforms label supports that vision. Our next challenge is to turn this momentum into a scalable European technology company with global reach," said Jasseem Allybokus, Co-Founder and CEO of eYou.

"For too long, Europeans have accepted that their digital conversations should be controlled by a handful of American and Chinese companies. Europe can build its own global social media champions, with more transparency, trust and control for users. > > Being recognised as a European Challenger just six months after launch is an encouraging validation. We now want to prove that a European social media company can compete globally," said Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder of eYou.

Digital sovereignty, with global ambitions

According to Europe MédiaLab, Europe's social media advertising market is worth approximately €49 billion annually, yet more than 90% of spending flows to companies headquartered outside Europe. The TEPs initiative highlights European platforms seeking to change that imbalance.

eYou is expanding internationally, notably in Germany and France, and aims to reach one million registered users by June 2027.

Official announcement

Europe MédiaLab's announcement of the first Trusted European Platforms laureates.