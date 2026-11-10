Romanian FinMin to release detailed budget deficit execution this week
Finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced on Monday evening, November 9, that the report on the country's budget execution, requested by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and prime minister Luca Niculescu, would be presented in the second half of the week, after data from all ministries had been received.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu accused the outgoing government of having concealed a large budget deficit by deferring payments and requested the publication of budget execution figures on an ESA accrual basis and the reveal of the volume of unpaid debt.
Finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who had held the same position in the outgoing interim cabinet, has so far rejected these accusations but promised to collect data on ministries' accounts payable.